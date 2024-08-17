XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

XOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of XOS in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on XOS from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of XOS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 21,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,426. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.39. XOS had a negative return on equity of 104.27% and a negative net margin of 117.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XOS will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

