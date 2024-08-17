yearn.finance (YFI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.37 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $163.20 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for about $4,892.49 or 0.08238323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,358 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

