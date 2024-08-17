Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Issues Earnings Results

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.
Yield10 Bioscience Stock Up 9.3 %
NASDAQ:YTEN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 8,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,293. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.36.
Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile
