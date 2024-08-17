Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Issues Earnings Results

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ:YTEN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 8,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,293. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company that focuses on commercializing products using the Camelina oilseeds in the United States. Its products include Camelina oil for production of high levels of the omega-3 fatty acids eicosapentanoic acid (EPA) and docosahexanoic acid (DHA); and for use as a low-carbon intensity feedstock oil for biofuels, including biodiesel, renewable diesel (RD), and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

