Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Lessened by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 23,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,900.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at $21,947,485.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $963,332.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,900.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,376 shares of company stock worth $13,730,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $137.40. 1,669,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,394. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

