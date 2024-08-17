Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Reduced by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $137.40. 1,669,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,394. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,900.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,376 shares of company stock worth $13,730,237. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

