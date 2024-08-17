Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.58. 29,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 473,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Yumanity Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

