Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Sells $122,462.48 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $122,462.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,380.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ZG stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 2.05. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,384,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Zillow Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $102,096,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 3,675.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 44,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

