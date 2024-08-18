14,490 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 121.3% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. HSBC increased their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.12. The stock had a trading volume of 88,620,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,901,848. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.99. The stock has a market cap of $689.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

