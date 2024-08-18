1858 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39.8% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Objectivity Squared LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the second quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.74. 16,853,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,481,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,865 shares of company stock worth $27,137,693 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

