2,197 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,118,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,898. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

