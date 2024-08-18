2,350 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,066 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,875 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,134,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

