284 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 8,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4,983.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $277,594.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,616.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,292,792. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

ATR opened at $146.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.36 and a fifty-two week high of $151.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.