3,505 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Boomfish Wealth Group LLC

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,505 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.23. 1,075,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,282. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.