4,724 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $235.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,986. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.30. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $129.31 and a 52-week high of $238.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,319 shares of company stock worth $23,671,517. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.41.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

