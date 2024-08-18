6,495 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $144.85. 966,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,765. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.77. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $150.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

