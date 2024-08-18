887,785 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 887,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,481,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.34% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.03. 732,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $90.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMN. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

