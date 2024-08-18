abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

FCO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. 276,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,629. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.56%.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

