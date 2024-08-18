abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.75

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPYGet Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.75 and traded as low as $7.74. abrdn shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

abrdn Stock Up 4.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74.

abrdn Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

