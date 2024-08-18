Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.92. 2,292,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,293. Accenture has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.53.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,718,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,699,110,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,912,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,102,000 after purchasing an additional 131,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Accenture by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,652,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,999,056,000 after buying an additional 173,107 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,887,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,256,000 after acquiring an additional 80,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,061,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

