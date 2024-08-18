Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Short Interest Up 12.9% in July

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $4.50 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $154.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

