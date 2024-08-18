Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 22.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 77.5% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

