ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance
ADSEW stock remained flat at $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,272. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.71.
About ADS-TEC Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ADS-TEC Energy
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.