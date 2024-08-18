ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

ADSEW stock remained flat at $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,272. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.71.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC engages in the provision of intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for Electric Vehicles (EVs) on power limited grids; and energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial, and residential sector coupling applications.

