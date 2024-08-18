Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.25.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.32. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $119.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

