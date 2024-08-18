Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,674,300 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 2,221,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.4 days.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AAVVF opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.68. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.