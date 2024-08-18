Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 7,590,000 shares. Approximately 34.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,320,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,904.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

About Advantage Solutions

Shares of ADV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 323,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. Advantage Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

