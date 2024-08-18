Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 261,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,210.0 days.
Adyen Trading Up 9.1 %
OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $1,489.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,221.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,382.67. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $660.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.57.
Adyen Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adyen
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.