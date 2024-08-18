Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 261,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,210.0 days.

Adyen Trading Up 9.1 %

OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $1,489.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,221.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,382.67. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $660.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.57.

Get Adyen alerts:

Adyen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.