AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Short Interest Up 16.2% in July

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 888,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in AECOM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,215,000 after acquiring an additional 472,944 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in AECOM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,339,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,176,000 after buying an additional 122,015 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in AECOM by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,752,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,464,000 after buying an additional 235,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $159,060,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 258,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE ACM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.46. 406,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,071.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $98.72.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -977.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

