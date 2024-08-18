Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 277,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Aeva Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.03.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 184,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,129. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $146.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 268,046 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $633,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

