Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Cut by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

NYSE:A traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $140.04. 1,284,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,159. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

