Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Agilysys in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $25,405.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,834 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,543.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $25,405.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,543.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $4,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,377,415.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 691,987 shares of company stock valued at $66,487,877 in the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 361.1% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.43. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $114.12.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 40.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

