Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Position Reduced by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,225 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $2,086,085,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $204,001,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after acquiring an additional 650,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,205,000 after buying an additional 470,076 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $55,075,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.69. 851,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,601. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.