Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.78.

Align Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

ALGN stock traded up $5.02 on Friday, reaching $240.35. 1,028,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,120. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $375.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.16 and a 200-day moving average of $275.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 547.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

