AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Major Shareholder Acquires $104,281.85 in Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 27,515 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $104,281.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,012,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,855.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Ilwaddi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Holdings Ilwaddi bought 31,393 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $127,141.65.

On Thursday, June 6th, Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

AlTi Global stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AlTi Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 1,085,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AlTi Global by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 50,379 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

