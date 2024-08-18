Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Short Interest Update

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.7 days. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance
NYSE ANRO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 170,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,800. Alto Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.02 and a current ratio of 26.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.76.
Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
About Alto Neuroscience
Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
