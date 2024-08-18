Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,070,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 18,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Amcor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Amcor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 254,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 51.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Amcor by 5.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMCR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,043,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,357,111. Amcor has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

