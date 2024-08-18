AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 257,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ AMSF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,133. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $54.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a market cap of $910.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,593.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,028.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in AMERISAFE by 63.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 43,649 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 37,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMSF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

