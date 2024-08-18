Analysts Set Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Target Price at $145.89

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $139.56 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

