Analysts Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Price Target at $45.50

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get EQT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EQT

Insider Activity at EQT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in EQT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in EQT by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 32,409 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in EQT by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $75,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that EQT will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.