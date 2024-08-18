Analysts Set Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) PT at $13.67

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.
Several research firms have commented on PERI. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
PERI opened at $8.75 on Friday. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $419.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
