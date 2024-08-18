Analysts Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Target Price at $63.38

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. CLSA increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,175,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 186.8% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,678,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 157,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. Analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

