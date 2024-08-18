Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0248 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $247.85 million and $6.39 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011811 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,592.87 or 1.00020732 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007844 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012492 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02442393 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $6,204,072.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.