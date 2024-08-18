Ankr Market Cap Achieves $251.45 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. Ankr has a total market cap of $251.45 million and $6.22 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,748.08 or 1.00073673 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007702 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012365 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02442393 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $6,204,072.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.