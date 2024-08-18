Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Update

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

AON Stock Up 0.2 %

AON opened at $332.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.08 and a 200-day moving average of $305.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. AON has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AON

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,053,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AON by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,183,000 after purchasing an additional 309,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,151,000 after buying an additional 127,173 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

