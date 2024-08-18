Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,160,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 12,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,897. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,339.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 127.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at about $630,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

