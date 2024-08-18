AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Update

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AquaBounty Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

AQB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,627. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.18. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.11). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,263.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

