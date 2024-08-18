Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 616,100 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 756,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,232.2 days.

Arcadis Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARCVF opened at $66.00 on Friday. Arcadis has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.72.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

