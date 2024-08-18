Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 616,100 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 756,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,232.2 days.
Arcadis Price Performance
OTCMKTS ARCVF opened at $66.00 on Friday. Arcadis has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.72.
About Arcadis
