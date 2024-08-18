Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 154.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 141,145 shares during the period. Ardelyx makes up 1.3% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Ardelyx worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARDX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $125,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $125,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $169,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,109,011.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,411 shares of company stock worth $1,903,349. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ardelyx

Ardelyx Stock Performance

ARDX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 2,698,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492,792. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. Ardelyx’s revenue was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.