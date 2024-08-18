Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 30th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ARDC opened at $15.30 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.

Insider Transactions at Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, Director John Joseph Shaw sold 15,876 shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $223,692.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,124 shares in the company, valued at $199,007.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

