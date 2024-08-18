ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,425,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,783. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.44. The firm has a market cap of $409.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

