ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.0% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,165. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.